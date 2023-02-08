Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday night.
Peel police said the collision happened at the intersection of Tenth Line and Tacc Drive, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, before 9 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police said.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.