A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel police said the collision happened at the intersection of Tenth Line and Tacc Drive, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, before 9 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.