Man in critical condition following crash on Hwy. 410 ramp in Mississauga
Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 410 off-ramp in Mississauga on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, August 17, 2024 9:30PM EDT
A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash on a highway ramp in Mississauga Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Highway 410 southbound off-ramp to Highway 401 after 6 p.m. for a collision.
Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle rolled over into a ditch.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was transported to the hospital, police said. Peel paramedics told CP24 that the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The ramp was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.