A Toronto man is in custody after police say a woman and two girls, one of whom was 11 years old, were sexually assaulted.

The three separate incidents occurred in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street earlier this week, according to police.

In the first incident on May 7, police said officers were called to the area at 8 a.m. after the suspect approached a group of 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted one of them. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

The second and third incidents occurred two days later on May 9.

At 8:25 a.m., police said, the suspect approached and sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman in the area. Five minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was approached by the suspect and sexually assaulted, according to police. The suspect fled the scene after both incidents.

It’s unclear what physical injuries, if any, the victims sustained.

Police identified 44-year-old Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri as the suspect in all three incidents and arrested him on Thursday.

Viteri is charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age. He was scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Friday morning. The charges have yet to be tested in court.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about any of the three incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.