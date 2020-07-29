Man in hospital after morning stabbing in Brampton
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:57AM EDT
A man is in hospital after a stabbing this morning in Brampton.
Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 a.m in the area of Kings Cross Road and Clark Boulevard.
Officials say an altercation between multiple parties occurred.
An adult man was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene as they continue to investigate.