A man has been seriously injured and another has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Yonge and Charles streets, south of Bloor Street, after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was transported to trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

After searching the area, another man was taken into custody, police said.