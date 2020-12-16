Man in hospital, another arrested after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:41PM EST
A man has been seriously injured and another has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to Yonge and Charles streets, south of Bloor Street, after 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a victim suffering from at least one stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was transported to trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
After searching the area, another man was taken into custody, police said.