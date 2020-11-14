Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton
Published Saturday, November 14, 2020 11:15PM EST
A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Brampton Saturday night.
Peel police were called to a residential building in the area of Clark Boulevard and Folkstone Crescent, west of Torbram Road, around 10:12 p.m.
Police said a citizen reported hearing yelling in the building. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a stab wound.
Peel paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.