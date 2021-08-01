Man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Eglinton and Midland.
A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for a collision.
Toronto paramedics say a man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.