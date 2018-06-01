

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Friday morning.

It happened near Bathurst and Adelaide streets at around 3:15 a.m.

Paramedics say that the victim was stabbed in his hand.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Bathurst Street was closed between Queen Street and Adelaide Street for several hours as police investigated at the scene but the roadway reopened at around 5:30 a.m.