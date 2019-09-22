Man injured after stabbing in Yonge-Dundas Square
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 5:22PM EDT
One man was injured after a stabbing on Yonge-Dundas Square early Sunday morning.
It happened before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street. and Dundas Street West.
Police said the victim was stabbed after he became involved in an altercation with another man
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was later released.
No suspect information have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.