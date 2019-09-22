

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One man was injured after a stabbing on Yonge-Dundas Square early Sunday morning.

It happened before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street. and Dundas Street West.

Police said the victim was stabbed after he became involved in an altercation with another man

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was later released.

No suspect information have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.