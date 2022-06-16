Man rescued from Scarborough creek during thunderstorm
Firefighters mount the side of a creek in Scarborough to rescue a man who became trapped by the water on June 16, 2022. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Thursday, June 16, 2022 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 16, 2022 3:32PM EDT
Fire crews pulled a man from an island in the middle of a fast moving creek in Scarborough on Thursday, as rain and hail fell and waters surged.
Firefighters said they were called to an outcropping in the middle of West Highland Creek, near Kennedy and Cardwell avenues in Scarborough, sometime after 2 p.m.
A man reportedly became stuck on a small island in the middle of the creek while walking in the area, as water flow increased during the storm.
Firefighters scaled a barrier at the side of the creek and lowered lines down to reach the man.
He was reportedly safe and pulled out of the creek by 3:15 p.m.
Paramedics say they transported him to a local hospital with minor injuries.