Fire crews pulled a man from an island in the middle of a fast moving creek in Scarborough on Thursday, as rain and hail fell and waters surged.

Firefighters said they were called to an outcropping in the middle of West Highland Creek, near Kennedy and Cardwell avenues in Scarborough, sometime after 2 p.m.

A man reportedly became stuck on a small island in the middle of the creek while walking in the area, as water flow increased during the storm.

Firefighters scaled a barrier at the side of the creek and lowered lines down to reach the man.

He was reportedly safe and pulled out of the creek by 3:15 p.m.

Paramedics say they transported him to a local hospital with minor injuries.