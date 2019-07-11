Man rushed to hospital after Brampton stabbing
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:35PM EDT
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton.
It happened in the area of Van Kirk Drive and Bramtrail Gate shortly before 9 p.m.
Police said the man was transported to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.
A suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, police said. He is described only as a white male, wearing all black.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.