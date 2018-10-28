Man rushed to hospital with critical injuries after Little Italy stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 8:18AM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital after an overnight stabbing in Little Italy.
It happened near College Street and Montrose Avenue at around 2:50 a.m.
Police said the victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto paramedic Services described his injuries as life-threatening.