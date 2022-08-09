A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a popular west-end park.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Bellwoods Park, which runs between Queen and Dundas streets, just west of Shaw Street.

According to police, a man was located there with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics, who described the victim as an adult male, said they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said he is in stable condition.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.

A portion of the park is closed on the east side from the tennis courts north to the dog park for an investigation.

They are urging any witnesses who were in the park to come forward and speak with investigators.