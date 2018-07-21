

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning after a stabbing in the city’s Entertainment District.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Adelaide and Simcoe streets.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering three stab wounds.

His current condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.