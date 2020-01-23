Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:18PM EST
A male pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sandalwood Parkway East and Conestoga Drive just after 9 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The intersection is closed for investigation.