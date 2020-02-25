

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Stockyards District.

Police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Emergency responders arrived to find the man suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Local roads were shut down in the area as police investigated the incident.