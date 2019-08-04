

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital following an early-morning shooting in The Bridle Path area Sunday.

Police were called to a home on The Bridle Path, near Timberglade Court, at around 6 a.m.

"It's believed that this incident happened somewhere outside," Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24.

One man was found on the ground, conscious and breathing, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later said he is expected to survive.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a home on the street early Sunday and a number of people could be seen standing about within the home's gates.

According to police, there was a crowd of about 20 to 30 people in the area at the time of the shooting. Arrogante said it's not yet clear exactly what the gathering was for.

"There's quite a number of witnesses we'd like to speak to," she said.

However neighbours said it appeared that there were more than 30 people at the home overnight.

"It was going on the entire night," Raha Ghafouri, who lives nearby, told CP24. "Then around 5 as the sun was coming up, I just heard a loud gunshot and the next thing I knew people were running down the street, screaming, crying.

"A couple even went and rang our doorbell. We didn't open the door. We were scared, we didn't know what was happening. It was just a panic."

She said the home has frequently been the site of large parties.

"This house, they always have parties. There are always cars parked up and down, but it's never been this extreme," she said.

Her father, Ali Ghafouri, said the home is frequently rented out through Airbnb. He said he has complained to the city and to the administrator of the property, but things don't seem to change.

In a statement, Airbnb said the property has now been removed from its listings.

"The reported behaviour is abhorrent," Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said in a statement. "This listing is no longer on Airbnb's platform and we've suspended the booking guest as we urgently investigate."

No arrests have been made so far and police have not provided any descriptions of possible suspects.

"Officers are on scene together with forensic investigation specialists to further investigate," Arrogante said.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.