Man seriously injured after stabbing in Allan Gardens: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 4, 2022 11:19PM EDT
A man has sustained serious injuries after a reported stabbing near Jarvis and Carlton streets.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in Allan Gardens Park, according to police.
Police say that officers are providing first aid at the scene.
The suspect reportedly fled the area towards Jarvis Street.
More to come.