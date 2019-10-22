

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing inside a food court in North York.

The incident occurred near Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road.

Police say a male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that he was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made and officers have not provided any information on possible suspects.