Man seriously injured after stabbing inside North York food court: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:23PM EDT
One man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing inside a food court in North York.
The incident occurred near Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road.
Police say a male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics confirmed that he was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say no arrests have been made and officers have not provided any information on possible suspects.