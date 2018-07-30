

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating an assault that left one man with serious injuries in Etobicoke overnight.

Paramedics and police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 1:20 a.m. for a reported assault outside the Fox & Fiddle restaurant.

According to paramedics, a male victim was found in the area suffering from undisclosed injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

Officials have not said how the man was injured.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.