Man seriously injured in Humber Summit shooting: EMS
Police are seen in an alleyway near homes in the Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive area after a man was shot there on Dec. 5, 2019. (Ted Brooks/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:06AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:48AM EST
A man in his 20s is in serious condition after he was shot in the Humber Summit area of Etobicoke on Thursday morning, paramedics say.
Toronto police say they were called to Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive at 10:10 a.m. for reports that someone was shot.
Paramedics said they arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious injuries.
Investigators located a number of shell casings at the scene as well as a vehicle with bullet holes in it.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police a vehicle sped away from the area shortly after shots rang out.
Investigators say they are looking for two males with thin builds.
One was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket with stripes on the arms, while the other wore a black jacket.