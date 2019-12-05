

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is in serious condition after he was shot in the Humber Summit area of Etobicoke on Thursday morning, paramedics say.

Toronto police say they were called to Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive at 10:10 a.m. for reports that someone was shot.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators located a number of shell casings at the scene as well as a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police a vehicle sped away from the area shortly after shots rang out.

Investigators say they are looking for two males with thin builds.

One was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket with stripes on the arms, while the other wore a black jacket.