A man is in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto Friday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on the westbound express lanes of the highway near Yonge Street.

“An SUV rear-ended a passenger vehicle. That passenger vehicle then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The motorcycle went down, the rider went down,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

A 30-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-altering injuries.

Schmidt said the westbound express lanes will remain closed for several hours for the investigation. Vehicles are being forced onto the collector lanes.