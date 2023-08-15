Man shot at recording studio in Toronto's east end
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2023 5:34AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 15, 2023 9:45AM EDT
A 25-year-old man has been injured in an overnight shooting at a recording studio in Toronto's east end.
The incident happened in the Riverdale area at a mixed residential/commercial building at 399 Pape Ave., just north of Langley Avenue.
Paramedics told CP24 that they took one patient to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
A group of males was seen fleeing the area, police said.
No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
More to come. This is a developing story.