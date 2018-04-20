

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is in non-life threatening condition in hospital after an overnight shooting outside a plaza in the city’s Wexford Park neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of a plaza on Lawrence Avenue east of Warden Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.

Police say that the victim, who believed to be about 30 years old, was shot multiple times in his lower body.

Multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene following the shooting and have not yet been apprehended, according to police.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.