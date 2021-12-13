Man shot to death in Scarborough: police
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 5:32AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 13, 2021 7:15AM EST
A man in his 40s is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to a stretch of Nugget Avenue east of McCowan Road at 3:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man in his 40s inside a building suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.
Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called to the scene.
It's the city's 79th murder of the year.