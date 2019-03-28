

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a male wanted after a 16-year-old girl was approached in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood on Tuesday, prompting bystanders to intervene.

Police say that at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the corner of Mt. Pleasant Road and Lawrence Avenue East for a report of a suspicious incident.

Witnesses told police that a 16-year-old girl was walking in the area when an unknown male followed close behind her for a short distance.

The suspect then jogged past the girl, turned around to face her and looked her up and down.

No words were exchanged by either the girl or the suspect.

The suspect continued to follow girl but was then confronted by bystanders and fled the scene.

He is described as a black male, late 20s to 30-year-old, with a slim build, standing five-foot-ten to six feet.

He had short hair and was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and black jogging pants with white stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information or video of the encounter is asked to call police at 32 Division at 416-808-3200.