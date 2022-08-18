Toronto police are searching for a missing woman after she was abducted in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road.

Police say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by a man driving a car. He allegedly blocked her way before grabbing her and forcing her into his vehicle.

The man then sped off in an unknown direction, police say.

As of Thursday evening, the woman has not been located. She is described as between the ages of 20 and 30 with long dark hair and carrying a bag.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Officers continue to look for the suspect, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a light complexion, black hair, and a beard or a goatee.

The man was wearing a light-coloured shirt and an off-white cap.

Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving is believed to be a white two- or four-door car with a blue emblem on the rear.

They ask anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.