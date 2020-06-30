

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed during the course of a robbery downtown.

Police say that two men were in front of a restaurant near John and Front streets at around 12:25 a.m. when the robbery took place.

They say that one of the men was stabbed during the course of the robbery and was taken to hospital via emergency run.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.