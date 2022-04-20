A man who was stabbed on the subway platform at St. George Station on Tuesday night says that he only had a brief interaction with his assailant and still has no idea what might have motivated the attack.

The victim, Mario Greco, told CP24 that he was seated on a bench on the platform with a woman who he had just gone on a first date with at around 11:20 p.m.

He said that they were preparing to part ways and get onto trains heading in opposite directions when a man sat beside them and asked the woman where she was going.

Greco said that his date essentially told the man that it was none of his business. But in an attempt to “diffuse the strange request” and be “nice,” Greco said that he decided to ask the man where he was going, which led to an extremely brief conversation.

“He started to get up and left randomly and I said, you know, ‘best of luck’ and resumed the conversation with my date,” Greco recalled. “Five minutes later, randomly, I felt something on my neck out of nowhere.”

The stabbing at St. George Station is just the latest unprovoked attack on the city’s subway system in recent days, following a separate incident in which a woman was pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station on Sunday.

A 45-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with attempted murder in that incident.

A third incident, occurring eight days ago at Pioneer Village Station, involved a suspect choking a man unconscious and robbing him.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, Greco said that he didn’t immediately grasp the gravity of the situation after the stabbing, at first not even realizing what happened.

When he did, he said that he immediately went to the “worst-case scenario” and feared that he might die on the platform, doing his best to apply pressure to the wound while he sought out help.

“It gave me the sensation of like a random bee sting or a doctor doing blood work (at first) but I’m like ‘OK, I am in a subway station, this a random guy, I have never met him before and he is jabbing something into my neck. Mario, you are being stabbed right now.’ It hit me at that point,” he said, noting that he did recognize the suspect from their previous interaction. “I am very lucky. I definitely had God on my side and I wish that other people that, you know, have been in similar situations would have that same blessing, that same shot at life.”

Greco was rushed to hospital following the stabbing, however he was later released after it was determined that he only sustained a flesh wound in the attack.

On Wednesday, a large white bandage on his neck was the only indicator of what transpired the previous night.

Greco said that he is hopeful police make a quick arrest in the stabbing to prevent anyone else from being harmed.

But he said that he doesn’t want the random nature of what happened to him to cause people to be overly fearful, as they go about their lives.

“We can’t let fearful scenarios like what I went through affect other people’s lives in the sense where they are living with fear because when you live with fear, it propagates fear,” he said. ”We need to remember the beauty we have in this world and not be deterred by awful circumstances like what happened.

Police have released images of suspect

Police have released multiple surveillance camera images of a suspect in the stabbing and are appealing to anyone with information about the individual’s identity to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, with short blond hair, a goatee and a neck tattoo.

He was last seen wearing a white bandana, blue shirt and black pants with the word "baddie" written in white on the rear.

He was also holding a white baseball cap with a red logo on its front and a green brim.

Police say that he fled the scene via Bedford Road following the stabbing.

Meanwhile, the TTC says that they will be focusing patrols by special constables and other surveillance resources "in and around the subway system" in light of the recent violent incidents.

“The TTC is safe by any global measurement. We move hundreds of millions customers every year without incident but we never take that for granted which is why we are continually looking at ways to make the system even safer,” spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 earlier on Wednesday. “Some of this is cyclical – we saw a couple of years ago that cases were quite high on the bus network so we had special constables spend more of their time on the bus network.”

Green said that there are 40 to 50 special constables patrolling the system at any given time, and another 56 special constables will be trained and ready to enter service by the end of 2022.