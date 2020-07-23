

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man suffered a stab wound to the stomach after an incident in north Toronto on Thursday morning and a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Dufferin Street and Steeprock Drive at 7:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A suspect was located a short distance away and arrested.