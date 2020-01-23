

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a car during a possible road rage incident in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Airport Road near Coventry Road at 6:37 a.m. for a report of an “altercation between two drivers.”

Investigators said one driver was struck by the other, who then sped away from the scene.

Peel Region Paramedics say the victim was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect driver or vehicle description was made available.

Police closed Airport Road from Queen Street to Clark Boulevard to allow for an investigation.