

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been transported to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Absolute Avenue.

Peel Regional Police said an adult male was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment. Paramedics said the man is in serious condition.

Investigators confirmed the vehicle involved the incident remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers investigate the matter.