

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 60-year-old man, who was struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Monday night while using a personal mobility device, has died in hospital.

The crash took place near Close Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10 p.m.

At the time, a 65-year-old woman was driving a Mazda westbound on Queen Street West before making a left-hand turn onto Close Avenue, heading southbound.

The male victim was operating a personal mobility device on Close Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle, police said. He was taken from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

No charges have been laid in connection with the fatal collision.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).