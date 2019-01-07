

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Monday night.

The crash took place near Close Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10 p.m.

Toronto police said early reports indicate that the victim was riding a scooter in the area at the time of the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated, officers said.

No information regarding the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.