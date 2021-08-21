Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 8:02PM EDT
A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a single-motor collision in the area of Nantucket Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East just before 7:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police say the motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The cause of the crash is unknown.