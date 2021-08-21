A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a single-motor collision in the area of Nantucket Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East just before 7:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is unknown.