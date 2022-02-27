Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough that left one man seriously injured.
A shooting in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood Sunday evening left one man with serious injuries.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Faircroft Boulevard, east of McCowan Road, for reports that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.