

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto’s Niagara neighbourhood.

According to police, multiple assaults occurred between Dec. 10 and Jan. 10 in the area of Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard.

In one of the alleged incidents, police say a man and woman were arguing in the area when the man grabbed the woman, held her down, produced a knife, and made a death threat.

Investigators say the man left before police arrived on scene.

The suspect, identified by police as Gregor Beresford, a 52-year-old Toronto resident, is wanted for three counts of assault, and one count of uttering threats.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.