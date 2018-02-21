

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after they say a man barricaded himself inside a room at the Eaton Centre and smashed through a glass wall to escape.

Officers were called to the downtown shopping centre at around 4:30 a.m. after police say a man locked himself in a room in the mall.

The man, police say, was not armed and they do not believe anyone else was inside the mall with him.

At one point, police say the man smashed through a wall in the Eaton Centre and fled the scene.

Police have not yet provided a cost estimate of the damage and it is also not clear if the man took anything from the shopping centre.

Police say they are reviewing video surveillance footage to try to determine the identity of the man.