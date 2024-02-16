A 24-year-old man has been charged for allegedly driving a heavily damaged vehicle on Highway 401 in Toronto Thursday night and having no driver's licence.

OPP said around 6 p.m., they received multiple traffic complaints about a vehicle "travelling erratically" on the busy highway just west of Keele Street.

"Officers were able to intercept that vehicle and get it stopped near Dixon Road," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on X Friday.

An image shared by police on social media shows a heavily damaged white Corolla.

The vehicle's back windshield, lights and bumper are all smashed, as well as one of the doors, which seems to just barely be hanging onto the vehicle.

Schmidt said the driver was charged with operating a vehicle without a licence and operating an unsafe motor vehicle.

Video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the same vehicle driving with its hazard lights flashing on a highway in Oshawa during the day. It's not clear when the video was taken.

Schmidt confirmed that further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been involved in an earlier collision east of the GTA.

"That investigation is ongoing. And again, thanks to the witnesses who called in that vehicle," Schmidt said.

"Certainly a dangerous situation with pieces falling off and the vehicle not staying together. It could have resulted in more collisions down the road."