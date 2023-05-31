Markham collision sends driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2023 7:08PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Markham.
York Regional Police said it happened on Highway 7 between York-Durham Town Line and Reesor Road.
One driver was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Another driver was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Police said he is under investigation for impaired driving.
The cause of the collision is unknown.