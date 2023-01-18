A 33-year-old Markham man is facing a long list of charges in connection with the theft of $400,000 in heavy construction equipment, Durham police say.

Police began an investigation into the stolen construction equipment in December.

During the course of that investigation two search warrants were executed, police say, resulting in the recovery of eight machines.

Police say that the stolen equipment included excavators, skid steers and tractors.

“The machines had fake vehicle identification numbers (VIN) affixed and the suspect was trafficking the equipment,” police said in a news release.

Ramki Sasithasan, 33, is facing 21 charges.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with new in formation about the case to come forward.