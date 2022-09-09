

The Canadian Press





Some Canadians from diaspora communities are calling for the country's independence from the Crown following the Queen's death.

Certain Canadians with cultural backgrounds hailing from Commonwealth countries are paying respects to the Queen while also criticizing the monarchy's role in the atrocities committed during colonization.

Parmod Chhabra, the president of the India Canada Association, says he respected the Queen but blames the British Empire for many deaths in India when it ruled that country.

Monir Hossain, the president of national Bangladeshi-Canadian Council, says the Queen made a “tremendous” contribution to the modern world but he criticizes the British Empire for colonizing Bangladesh.

Both Chhabra and Hossain say it's time for Canada to break with the Crown.

The Commonwealth involves more than 50 countries with historical links to Britain. The Queen, who died Thursday, was the head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.