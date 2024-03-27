Two men who were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed in a wooded area in Pickering were rescued some eight hours after the crash when one of the half-conscious men managed to climb out the vehicle and find his cellphone to call 911.

According to police, the two men in their 20s were travelling home from work when the driver lost control southbound on Lake Ridge Road, north of Myrtle Road, and crashed into a wooded area around 11 p.m.

Both men were seriously injured and were trapped inside the vehicle.

"The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time it appears that one of the injured males was able to get out of the vehicle through the windshield after the collision," police told CP24.com "Due to the time and darkness of the night when the collision occurred, he was unable to find a phone or get assistance from nearby passing vehicles."

Police said he was also in and out of consciousness, but was eventually able to find his cellphone in or around the vehicle and call for help.

Emergency responders reached the crumpled vehicle in the woods at around 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre in the Toronto area in critical condition. The passenger was initially transported to a local hospital, but was then airlifted to a trauma centre as well.

Both men remain in critical condition, police said Wednesday morning.

The area where the collision occurred has no artificial lighting and that may have contributed to the crash, as well as the fact that no passing vehicles noticed the collision, police said.

The exact cause of the collision is not yet known. Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to reach out to investigators.