

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx says riders could see some delays this long weekend due to the potential for heat-related slowdowns across its system.

The temperature is expected to reach a sweltering 31 C on Friday but it is likely to be even hotter this weekend with highs of 35 C and 36 C forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tells CP24 that the heat will likely result in delays of five to 10 minutes for many GO Transit riders due to the likelihood of slow orders having to be issued amid the risk of rails buckling or warping amid the extreme heat.

“Any temperature over 30 C, and especially for an extended period like we are going into, can cause some heat stress on tracks and we have to proactively issue a slow order for safety,” she said. “Given the high temperatures – we had some issues already – I am anticipating that we will likely have a slow order issued across the system.”

Environment Canada and the City of Toronto have both issued heat warnings in advance of this weekend’s sweltering conditions, which could see humidex values in the mid-40s.

In addition to the potential for slowdowns across the GO Transit system, Aikins said that special considerations will also be given to Metrolinx staff working outdoors this weekend.

“This is extreme weather and any kind of extreme weather can cause heat exhaustion with our staff working outdoors,” she said. “Sometimes hours will be limited. We will also make sure they have frequent breaks, that they have appropriate clothing on and that they get lot and lots of water. Sometimes if the work is hard labour outdoors they may even have to stop work.”

The extreme heat is expected to last well into next week with Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs in excess of 32 C through Thursday.