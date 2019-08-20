

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Kerry Washington are among the stars who will engage in onstage conversations at next month's Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers have announced another slate of events and films for this year's instalment, which runs Sept. 5 to 15.

Jordan, Foxx and Washington will be part of the In Conversation With… program at TIFF Bell Lightbox, which also includes Allison Janney and Antonio Banderas.

Jordan and Foxx will appear together to discuss the film "Just Mercy," which will make its world premiere at the fest.

Washington will appear on behalf of "American Son," Janney will represent "Bad Education," and Banderas will speak about two films -- "Pain and Glory" and "The Laundromat."

The festival has also announced a special event with actor Javier Bardem on behalf of his environmental documentary "Sanctuary," which will make its world premiere at the fest.

Bardem and director Alvaro Longoria will appear onstage after the premiere to do an extended conversation about the film and how to protect the Antarctic Ocean's resources.

Other special events in the lineup include a live performance by American folk-rockers the Lumineers after the screening of "III," a visual companion to their upcoming third record of the same name.

And a screening of "Varda by Agnes" will be followed by a discussion by female filmmakers about the career of the late Agnes Varda.

Meanwhile, French director and actress Mati Diop will receive the festival's inaugural Mary Pickford Award for an emerging, groundbreaking female talent.

Diop will receive the honour, named after Toronto-born actress Mary Pickford, at the TIFF Tribute Gala on Sept. 9.

Other festival announcements made Tuesday included the Short Cuts lineup, which includes the North American premiere of three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos's drama "Nimic," starring Matt Dillon as a professional cellist whose life takes a strange turn.

The festival also announced its TIFF Speaker Series, in partnership with the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.