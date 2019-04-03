

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 43-year-old Milton man has been charged after five women were sexually assaulted while riding on Milton Line GO trains between June 2018 and February 2019.

Peel Regional Police say they have been working with other agencies to identify and locate a man who allegedly preyed upon women riding the GO train between Milton and Union Station over the past ten months.

On June 17, 2018, a 41-year-old Milton woman was sexually assaulted, followed by four Mississauga women who were assaulted between Aug. 1, 2018 and Feb. 14, 2019.

In all five instances, investigators say the women were not injured.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect identified as Mizanur Rahman.

He faces five counts of sexual assault.

Rahman was released on a promise to appear and will appear next in court in Brampton on May 6.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Special Victims Unit investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.