

The Canadian Press





MARTEN FALLS, Ont. - Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing in northern Ontario last week was found dead on Saturday.

They say Adam Spade of Marten Falls, Ont., was reported missing to the Anishinabek Police Service on Thursday.

He had disappeared from a home in Fort William First Nation.

On Friday, his body was found in Lake Superior in Fort William First Nation.

Provincial officers say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine his cause of death, which is being investigated by the crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.