An 83-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found dead at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton, Toronto police say.

Chandulal Gandhi was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles Avenue on Sept. 15.

Toronto police issued a level three search to find Gandhi.

Gandhi was found deceased on Sunday afternoon a couple of kilometres away from his home in a remote, swampy area at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton, Supt. Ron Taverner said at a news conference Sunday evening.

