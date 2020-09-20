Missing 83-year-old man found dead at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton
Chandulal Gandhi, 83, is seen in this photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:17PM EDT
An 83-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found dead at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton, Toronto police say.
Chandulal Gandhi was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles Avenue on Sept. 15.
Toronto police issued a level three search to find Gandhi.
Gandhi was found deceased on Sunday afternoon a couple of kilometres away from his home in a remote, swampy area at Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton, Supt. Ron Taverner said at a news conference Sunday evening.
More to come.