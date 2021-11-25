A woman from Markham who was reported missing earlier this week has been located deceased, York Regional Police say.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lina Morabito was last seen on Nov. 17 when she left her home in the area of Carpenter Court and Raymerville Drive at around 8 a.m.

Morabito was reported missing a couple days later, on Nov. 21, at approximately 11 a.m.

Investigators said they were concerned for her well-being.

On Monday, police said they found her dead in the area of Highway 7 East and McCowan Road.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and her identity was confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7541, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.