Missing Oshawa boy found safe
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:26PM EDT
Durham Regional Police say an eight-year-old boy who went missing in Oshawa earlier today has been found safe.
Earlier police said the boy was last seen leaving home on his bike at around 1 p.m.
Officers searched multiple areas, but were unable to find him.
Police tweeted a picture of the boy at around 6 p.m. and said they were concerned for his safety.
At around 7:20 p.m., police said the boy had been found safe.